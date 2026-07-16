China News Service: Hainan supports development of China's reusable rocket technology

HAIKOU /China/, July 16. /TASS/. Hainan is playing a direct role in the development of China's reusable rocket technology. According to China News Service, this way the country's southernmost province is helping close a gap in China's national space program.

The report noted that last week Hainan hosted the first-ever launch of the CZ-10B (Long March 10B) reusable launch vehicle, which successfully landed on a platform at sea. According to the outlet, the achievement lays a solid foundation for China's future high-efficiency space transportation system.

As a result, Hainan’s Wenchang Space Launch Site has become a testing ground for reusable rocket technologies, which are expected to enhance China's international competitiveness in the commercial space industry by significantly reducing costs.

It was also noted that during the demonstration launch, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) achieved breakthroughs in a number of key technologies.

At 12:15 p.m. Beijing time (07:15 Moscow time) on July 10, CASC launched the CZ-10B launch vehicle from the commercial launch pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the island's northeastern coast. Approximately six minutes after the separation of the first and second stages, the booster performed a controlled vertical landing on a sea platform.