Extending ISS operation until 2030 to smooth transition for next station — cosmonaut

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The decision to extend the operation of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030 will give Russia ample time to make a smooth transition to bringing the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) online, Hero of Russia and Head of the Yury Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center Oleg Kononenko told TASS.

"The decision to continue the operation of the Russian segment of the ISS until 2030 was expected, and it’s a good one. The station's service life is not unlimited, and its deorbiting is already moving from theory to practice. Against this background, the regular extension of the ISS’s operational life is no longer just a tactical step, but a necessary stage in the transition to the ROS. Because each additional year in orbit provides the foundation for developing technologies and completing scientific cycles that would be irrational to interrupt. This decision provides an important time buffer that will allow for a smooth transition without losing competencies or presence in the manned space program," Kononenko said.

The Cosmonaut Training Center head noted that, according to the current architecture, the first ROS modules are planned to be docked to the Russian ISS segment. "This is a pragmatic approach, therefore, we are using as the foundation the existing infrastructure and accumulated experience. At the same time, we are preparing the base for work on the new station. Therefore, in my view, extending the mission until 2030 is a reasonable step ensuring our continuity. This will become a kind of bridge for a new stage of Russian manned spaceflight, which will allow us to both maintain an orbital presence and create a technological platform for future missions based on the colossal experience accumulated on the ISS," Kononenko stated.

On July 14, after the launch of a manned spacecraft carrying a new crew for the ISS mission, Roscosmos CEO and Chairman of the United Russia party’s Council for Innovative and Technological Development Dmitry Bakanov announced that Roscosmos and NASA had agreed to extend joint operations on the ISS until 2030. According to the Roscosmos head, the Russian and American space agencies will continue to coordinate and exchange technical aspects of their orbital stations after the end of the ISS operation, as well as continue the practice of seat-swap flights.