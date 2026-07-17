US military boards tanker in Gulf of Oman for inspection — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. The US military has boarded a tanker in the Gulf of Oman to inspect it, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"US Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a verification boarding aboard M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman, July 16," CENTCOM said in a statement on the X social network.

Since the US resumed its maritime blockade on the Islamic Republic, US forces "have redirected 3 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 1 that didn’t comply, and boarded 1," the statement says.