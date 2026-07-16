WHO reports nearly 800 Ebola deaths in Congo two months after outbreak's start

GENEVA, July 16. /TASS/. The number of people who have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reached nearly 800 two months after the outbreak was declared, with more than 2,000 people infected, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"So far, 2,073 cases have been reported, with 796 deaths," he said at a briefing at the organization's headquarters.

According to the WHO chief, the current outbreak is the third-largest in the country's recorded history. Over the past month, it has spread faster than any previous Ebola outbreak.