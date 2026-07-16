VIENNA, July 16. /TASS/. Europe seems okay with the idea of sending each and every Ukrainian man to the front, said Russia's Permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky.

"The EU has officially excluded conscripted Ukrainians from the protection program, so far for new asylum seekers. Thus, Europe makes it clear that even if all Ukrainian men are forcibly sent to the front for slaughter, Brussels will be pleased to see that," he said at a regular meeting of the permanent council of this organization.

He explained that the West has been implementing an Anti-Russia project on the Russian borders since at least 2014 and is not interested in revising this course based on concerns about the rights and interests of ordinary Ukrainians. "They [European politicians] are not interested in them any more than in the rights of Russians: the more of them die, the easier it will be for Western neo-colonialists to get their hands on the natural resources of their eastern neighbors," the diplomat said.