Zaporozhye nuclear power plant pained by death of chief engineer — director

MELITOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. The news of the death of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev from an attack by a Ukrainian drone was received with great pain by the staff of the station, Director Yury Chernichuk said in an interview with Vesti.

"It is with great pain that the entire staff of our station took this terrible news, which we learned just a few minutes after the commitment of this monstrous terrorist act," he said.

According to him, the death of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant employee responsible for nuclear safety is an irreparable tragedy. This case goes beyond any logical explanation, Chernichuk noted.

On July 15, Ukraine attacked a service vehicle of the nuclear power plant with a drone killing Yakovlev and his driver. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi condemned Yakovlev's killing, calling the attack on the station and its management "unacceptable." A criminal case on the terrorist attack was opened in the Investigative Committee on the fact of Yakovlev's death.