Putin approves Trump’s decision to extend ceasefire around Iran

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed US leader Donald Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran, saying it could help stabilize the situation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The presidents paid particular attention to the situation around Iran and in the Gulf. Vladimir Putin considers Donald Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran to be the right one, as it should give negotiations a chance and help stabilize the situation in general," Ushakov said.

The Kremlin aide added that "Trump outlined his assessment of the outcome of the recent phase of military confrontation, as well as his views on the difficult situation facing Iran and its leadership."

Ushakov noted that, overall, "among the issues on the international agenda, the presidents focused primarily on the situation in Iran and the Persian Gulf."

The previous phone talk between Putin and Trump took place on March 9. Today’s phone call between the two leaders marks their 12th conversation since Trump returned to the White House in early 2025.