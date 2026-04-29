Putin talks to Trump over phone — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump, said Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump. This conversation lasted more than an hour and a half," Ushakov told reporters.

The telephone talk was the 12th since Trump's return to the White House in early 2025. The previous telephone conversation took place on March 9.