Over $5 bln in deals signed at Caucasus Investment Forum — Novak

MINERALNYE VODY, April 30. /TASS/. The Caucasus Investment Forum brought together 3,000 participants from 27 countries over two days, seeing dozens of agreements signed worth billions of dollars, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"The Caucasus Investment Forum has grown into a key platform for dialogue between the government and business in the Caucasus. Let me report that over the two days, the forum was attended by more than 3,000 participants from 27 countries. More than 70 business program events were held on the sidelines of the forum. Sixty-two agreements worth approximately 400 billion rubles were signed," he said at a meeting with the government commission on socioeconomic development of the North Caucasus Federal District.

According to him, the forum placed particular emphasis on the youth agenda. This year, the key focus was on developing youth entrepreneurship during the forum's Youth Day, which attracted over 1,100 participants.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is taking place on April 28-30 at the MinvodyExpo International Exhibition Center in the Stavropol Region.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government, the Economic Development Ministry and the Government of the Stavropol Region. TASS is the forum’s media partner.