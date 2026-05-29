EAEU leaders adopt declaration on responsible AI development — Kazakh President

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states have adopted a joint statement on the responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI) at the Astana summit, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced. He noted that the summit marks a new chapter in the union’s operations.

"Today's summit and the ongoing Eurasian Economic Forum are highly significant events that open a new chapter for our integration association. Alongside signing joint decisions on economic cooperation, we have adopted a joint declaration on the responsible development of artificial intelligence within the Eurasian Economic Union. This creates the institutional framework for our organization to advance to a qualitatively new stage of development," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president expressed hope that the Astana events "will help further boost the economic potential" of EAEU nations, while strengthening the "business climate and the well-being of the union’s citizens." He also thanked the leaders of the EAEU member states and observer nations for their work at the summit.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration explained that the joint document aims to foster practical AI cooperation among EAEU countries through the exchange of experience, best practices, and technological solutions. It also targets collaboration in economic sectors where AI can drive efficiency and competitiveness. Additionally, the initiative envisions building economic and technological partnerships among EAEU member states while respecting their national digital sovereignty.