Fesco increases transportation via Katyusha Shuttle service by 72% in January-May

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Fesco increased the volume of freight transported via its Katyusha Shuttle service from China’s Chengdu to Moscow by 72% in January-May 2026 year-on-year to 1,500 TEU, the transport group reported.

"From January to May 2026, more than 15 public container trains carrying cargo were dispatched from China’s Chengdu to Moscow. The total volume of shipments amounted to over 1,500 TEU, a 72% increase compared to the same period last year," the report said.

Container trains travel to Moscow via land border crossings in an average of 28 days.

The Fesco Katyusha Shuttle connects Moscow with Chengdu, one of the largest logistics hubs in southwest China. The service is named after the first and, so far, only giant panda born in Russia.

Fesco is one of the largest transport and logistics companies in Russia holding assets in port, rail, and integrated logistics businesses. The group’s fleet includes over 30 transport vessels, which operate primarily on its own shipping lines.