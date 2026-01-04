Pentagon chief doesn’t rule out full-scale US operation in Venezuela

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has not ruled out a US full-scale intervention of Venezuela.

When asked by a CBS host how the United States will govern Venezuela, he said, "we set the term." "Ultimately, we’re going to control what happens next," he said. When asked whether that means that the United States is prepared for a full-scale ground operation in Venezuela, the Pentagon chief said, "We’re postured."

As for whether the US administration is going to ask a Congress approval, Hegseth noted that the operation to seize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been carried out by the Pentagon "in support of the Department of Justice. "[US Secretary of State] Marco [Rubio] was clear there that this is not something you notify Congress about beforehand, but were there to be mor or extensions to this, of course, we’ll keep Congress involved. They’re our partners, and we would do so," he stated.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.

The Russian foreign ministry expressed profound concern over the United States’ aggression against Venezuela and strongly condemned it. In this situation, it is essential above all to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a solution through dialogue." The ministry demanded the US immediately release Maduro and his wife.