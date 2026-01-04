Trump posts photo of captured Maduro aboard USS Iwo Jima

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has posted a photo of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the hands of US military personnel aboard the USS Iwo Jima on the Truth Social network.

"Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima," Trump wrote.

The photo shows Maduro wearing a gray tracksuit and headphones. He is holding a plastic bottle. His eyes are covered by a black mask. Maduro is presumably handcuffed, and another man, whose face is not visible, is likely standing next to him.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto announced that the United States had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. Trump confirmed that the United States had launched major airstrikes against Venezuela, adding that Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.