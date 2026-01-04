Plane with Maduro onboard lands in New York — TV

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. The plane presumably carrying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has landed at Stewart Airport in the State of New York, according to an NBC News broadcast.

A source in air traffic controller services told TASS earlier that the plane with Maduro onboard had taken off from the US Guantanamo military base.

Some 15 minutes after the landing, around a dozen of officers of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and FBI entered the plane.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.