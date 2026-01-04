Venezuela will protect its natural resources, they belong to people — Vice President

CARACAS, January 4. /TASS/. Venezuela's leadership will protect its natural resources; they belong to the people and are essential for their development, the republic's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in response to US President Donald Trump's statements about his interest in the Bolivarian Republic's oil fields.

"We are ready to protect our natural resources, which are essential for the development of our country. Today, the Venezuelan people have clearly realized the importance of their energy resources," she said in a speech broadcast on the Telesur television channel.