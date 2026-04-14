WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The US has eased sanctions against four Venezuelan banks and the government, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said.

One of its documents says that Washington has allowed, with certain reservations, the signing of commercial contracts with the Venezuelan government. However, transactions with persons located in Russia, Iran, North Korea and Cuba remain prohibited. Transactions with the organizations located in China or in its jurisdiction are also prohibited.

The United States has consistently eased its sanctions against Venezuela after it attacked civilian and military installations there, captured and took away President Nicolas Maduro and his wife on January 3.

On January 5, they appeared before the federal Court for the Southern District of New York and were charged with involvement in drug trafficking. They pleaded not guilty. The functions of the head of state in Venezuela are performed by Authorized President Delcy Rodriguez, who served as executive vice president under Maduro.