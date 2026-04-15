Russia-China ties remain 'unshakable amid any storms' — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China are "unshakable amid any storms," a conclusion already proven by a number of developments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to the China.

"I fully agree with the characterization of our relations as being unshakable amid any storms. This is not just a slogan, but a statement of fact already proven by a number of developments in which Russia and China play a stabilizing role in the trends currently competing to prevail in international affairs," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that the trends supported by Moscow and Beijing are based on steadfast cooperation in promoting the principles of justice, equality, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, respect for the sovereignty of every state, and "respect for the right of peoples to choose their own path of development."

"All of this is enshrined in the United Nations Charter. When Russia and China put forward their objectives, formulated in the slogan you mentioned - and there are others, such as ‘shoulder to shoulder’ and ‘back to back’ in advancing our interests - we primarily mean the need for all countries to return to respecting the UN Charter," the Russian foreign minister explained.