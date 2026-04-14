Russian GDP growth forecast improved to 1.6% in 2026 — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Special envoy of the Russian president and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev informed that the forecast on national GDP growth rates was revised upward to 1.6%.

"According to the IMF, Russia’s 2026 growth of 1.1% will exceed the UK’s growth of 0.8%," Dmitriev wrote on X.

"We forecast Russia’s 2026 growth at 1.6%, more than three times higher than our forecast for the UK’s lackluster growth of 0.5%. Time will tell," he added.

The International Monetary Fund revised its outlook for Russian GDP growth by 0.3 percentage point up to 1.1%. The estimate for 2027 was also improved by 0.1 percentage point to 1.1%. According to the fund, the Russian economy grew by 1% in 2025.