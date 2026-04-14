EU to offer oil over Croatian pipeline to Hungary instead of Druzhba — Merz

BERLIN, April 14. /TASS/. The European Union will suggest that the new Hungarian government should use the pipeline going through Croatia for oil supplies instead of the Druzhba oil pipeline, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"I can confirm on my part that we will discuss the situation in a fortnight in Cyprus at an informal EU summit. Hungary has already been offered to use the pipeline going through Croatia," he said.

The previous Hungarian government did not accept this proposal, Merz noted. "I hope a lot will change in this aspect also now and Hungary will not seek for being closer to Russia anymore but will endeavor together with us to make as much decisions at the European level as possible," the chancellor added.