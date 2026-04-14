EC expects Magyar to lift Hungary's veto on €90 bln aid for Kiev, sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS, April 14. /TASS/. The European Commission expects Peter Magyar to approve €90 billion in funding for Kiev and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis said at a conference in the United States, broadcast by the EC.

"The previous Hungarian government, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, [blocked] for example the question on providing financial support for Ukraine where we have prepared a €90-billion support package for this year, and next - the question of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia," Dombrovskis stated. "We are hopeful we will be able to move forward swiftly," he added.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that she expects Hungary’s new government to "return to the heart of Europe.".