Iran’s government remains stable despite US-Israel assault — Russia’s Security Council

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Iran’s government is functioning normally, and contrary to the expectations of the United States and Israel, there is no unrest in the country, the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

"Currently, the Iranian authorities are in control of the situation inside the country. The state and military apparatus is functioning as per usual," it said in a statement. "The upheaval and internal unrest that Washington and Tel Aviv were hoping for isn't happening."

The statement said the special feature of the agreement, which resulted in the announcement of a two-week truce on April 8, is "diametrically opposed interpretations of events by US and Iranian officials."

"Each side insists that it was its conditions that became the basis for peace. Trump told AFP news agency about ‘a complete and unconditional victory’ of the Americans. According to him, Iran capitulated under the pressure of military force," the statement read. "For its part, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran called the incident ‘an indisputable, historical and crushing defeat of the enemy’."

Failed expectations

The Security Council also recalled that Pakistan and China acted as the key mediators in the truce.

"Israel agreed to join this truce, but stated that it does not apply to the territory of Lebanon and attacks by the Israeli armed forces on positions of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon will continue," the Russian Security Council noted.

The commentary also says that, according to international experts, this truce "will not last long" due to "the incomplete achievement of their goals by the United States and Israel during the military operations."

It said that, contrary to the expectations of Washington and Tel Aviv, "various socio-political groups in Iran rallied around the central government, and the most radical opposition forces went deep underground."

"Iran still possesses a significant number of weapons," the Russian Security Council said.

On the development of the situation around Iran

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the American president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of unsuccessful talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation by Vice President JD Vance.

The United States has imposed a naval blockade of Iran since April 13.