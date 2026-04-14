Russia’s exporter ready to supply Malaysian army with most advanced weaponry

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state tech corporation) is ready to continue equipping the Malaysian Armed Forces with the most advanced weaponry, the company CEO Alexander Mikheev said ahead of the Defense Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2026), to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 20-23.

Rosoboronexport is proud to present Russian defense products in Malaysia, with which the country enjoys strong economic, cultural, scientific, and technical ties. "We are optimistic about the development of bilateral military-technical cooperation and are ready to continue equipping the Malaysian armed forces with the most modern systems to strengthen national sovereignty and defense capability," Mikheev said, as quoted by the company’s press service.

According to Mikheev, at DSA 2026, Rosoboronexport will showcase the latest Russian products, tested in real-world conditions and proven in combat and operational use. "These products include the Su-57E fifth-generation fighter, which we are ready to supply only to Russia’s trusted partners, loitering munitions, and unmanned aerial vehicles," the head of the state-owned company emphasized.

Rosoboronexport noted that in terms of its scale and number of participants, DSA is among the world’s largest arms and military equipment exhibitions. In recent years, the exhibition has become one of the most important defense events in the Asia-Pacific region.