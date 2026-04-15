Potential Ukraine military bloc, EU ban on Russian energy: remarks by top Russian diplomat

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. The United States and Europe are promoting the idea of creating a new military bloc with Ukraine as a leading participant, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following an official visit to China.

He also warned Europe that a full abandonment of Russian energy supplies would only make it dependent on another country.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the top Russian diplomat.

Ties with China

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit China in the first half of 2026.

The agenda of Putin’s visit to China is being coordinated in detail.

Crises in various parts of the world driven by Western actions have a direct impact on the development of relations between Russia and China.

Russian-Chinese ties are "unshakable amid any storms," as proven by a number of developments.

Russia and China have all the necessary capabilities to avoid dependence on "aggressive US ventures" aimed at undermining global energy markets through the conflict in the Middle East.

Ukrainian settlement

Russia has welcomed talks with the United States on the Ukrainian settlement and remains ready to continue them.

The agreements and understandings reached during the Russian-US summit in Alaska are being "blocked and undermined by the European ruling elite that has taken root in Brussels, Paris, and Berlin, with London joining in."

Moscow remains committed to the agreements reached during the summit in Alaska.

At the summit in Anchorage, the United States offered to de jure recognize the realities on the ground in Ukraine: "There, the discussion was about de jure recognizing the realities on the ground. And this was a proposal from the United States."

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are "reveling in the idea" of deploying the so-called stabilization contingents in Ukraine.

Sending "stabilization contingents" to Ukraine would require US technological support: "It's clear that without the technology the United States possesses, they won't be able to implement this."

The United States and Europe are promoting the idea of establishing a new military bloc with Ukraine in the lead.

The United States would like to shift the main responsibility for containing Russia onto Europe, so it can have its hands free: "It is for this purpose that they are trying to stimulate not only debate but also practical steps toward establishing a military anti-Russian bloc involving Ukraine, a pre-announced military bloc."

Energy markets situation

Russia can supply energy resources to China and other countries that are in need of them due to the crisis in the Middle East: "Russia can certainly make up for the shortfall in resources faced by both the People's Republic of China and other countries interested in working with us on an equal and mutually beneficial basis."

European officials, amid the Middle East crisis, are urging the European Commission to postpone plans to fully suspend imports of Russian energy: "It is no coincidence that officials in Europe are now calling on the European Commission to show some leniency toward the national sovereignty of EU member states and postpone plans to completely 'shut off the valve.'"

The US administration’s plan for Iran was the same as for Venezuela: "The same was planned by the United States with regard to Iran. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he is ready to take Iranian oil or at least to reach an agreement with Iran to jointly manage its oil."

Abandoning Russian supplies would push Europe from dependence on Russian energy into reliance on another major power: "And this other major power is already actively sharpening a ‘wooden stake’ for the Europeans."

Middle East

The situation in the Middle East is an obvious "crisis knot" that will not be easy to untangle, simply trying to "cut it" is unlikely to produce results: "But Palestine, both Gaza and the West bank, must not be left in the shadows or pushed into the background."

It is impossible to believe in the destruction of Iran, and the conviction of some countries to the contrary raises serious questions: "As in any other conflict, the root cause is this aggressive policy. Behind it stand two factors. For Israel, it is, of course, an unshakable belief that Iran must be destroyed. How one can believe in this, I do not know, I do not understand."

Arab states of the Persian Gulf see that Iran would not have blocked the Strait of Hormuz if not for aggression by the United States and Israel: "Everyone understands that this would not have happened."

Iran’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes is unalienable: "However the Islamic Republic chooses to exercise this right at the negotiations, be it taking a pause or insisting on reserving this right, any approach based on the principle of the universality of the right to enrichment will be supported by the Russian side."

Moscow expresses its willingness to contribute to solving the issue around Iran’s enriched uranium stocks: "This role can take many forms, including processing fuel-grade highly enriched uranium or taking a certain amount of it for storage — anything that Iran would find acceptable without violating its indispensable right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes."

The European Union played the "most harmful role" in distorting discussions over the alleged restoration of United Nations sanctions against Iran.

Moscow is counting on Washington’s reasonableness at the talks with Tehran and the cessation of aggression that affects the countries of the Persian Gulf: "We are not indifferent to how such ventures affect their economies, their well-being and the living standards of their populations."

All Arab Gulf countries understood that Iran would attack American military bases on their territory in response to US aggression: "It was impossible not to realize that US military facilities located in Iran’s Arab neighbors would become Iran’s targets in response to aggression against itself."

Russia insists that the US-Iran negotiations launched in Pakistan on resolving the conflict continue.

Relations with the United States

The Trump administration is "maintaining, strengthening, and expanding" the sanctions imposed on Russia by the previous administration of Joe Biden.

Relations between Russia and the United States are not currently frozen, unlike during the presidency of Biden.

Moscow is always ready for contacts with Washington, which continue regularly at various levels.

Russia is open to restoring cooperation with the United States "on an equal, mutually respectful, and mutually beneficial basis" after the conflict in Ukraine is settled.

European policies

The militarization of the European Union is dangerous and is progressing "very quickly and at high speed."

The slogans of the Brussels bureaucracy are "blatantly racist and neo-Nazi."

The European Union seeks to turn Serbia into "some kind of buffer zone for countering Russia."

Russia remains open to dialogue with other countries, including Hungary, where Peter Magyar’s opposition Tisza party won the parliamentary elections: "We never shy away from dialogue."

Situation around Cuba

It is not worth speculating on the potential consequences of threats by the United States toward Cuba: "What consequences this step may have, I will not even speculate at this point, because we have heard many statements from Washington, and far from all of them have subsequently taken any tangible form in terms of practical action."

Russia and China will continue providing assistance to Cuba with oil supplies.