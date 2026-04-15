Russia-US relations not frozen as under Biden — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the United States are not currently frozen, unlike during the presidency of Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Relations are not frozen. They were frozen under Biden, whose administration completely severed all contacts," he said at a press conference following an official visit to China.

Lavrov also recalled the summit in Geneva in June 2021, when, despite a substantive, "frank and serious" dialogue between the United States and Russia, Washington later began assembling a "coalition of Western and some US-dependent states" against Moscow, raising a "wave of accusations" that Russia was "preparing to invade Ukraine."

According to the minister, relations between Moscow and Washington under US President Donald Trump are "not at a freezing point." "Our relations are open, we communicate regularly at various levels and are always ready for contacts. Some contacts are initiated by us, others take place at the request of the American side," Lavrov added.