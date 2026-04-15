Lavrov urges US to pursue dialogue with governments it opposes

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on the situation surrounding Cuba, advised the United States to engage in dialogue when it disagrees with a particular government.

"I would advise the United States in all cases where it does not like a particular government to begin a dialogue with that government. <...> As they say, politeness and good manners can achieve far more than the opposite traits of human character," the minister said following an official visit to China.

Lavrov also noted that Venezuela has never refused dialogue with the United States. "The United States reached agreements and then stepped back from its own commitments. There were also agreements with Cuba during the administration of Barack Obama that Havana accepted and that were mutually respectful and beneficial," the Russian foreign minister added.