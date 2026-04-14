Modi says discusses Middle East, Strait of Hormuz with Trump

NEW DELHI, April 14. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in the Middle East with US President Donald Trump in a phone call, emphasizing the importance of ensuring free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," Modi said on X, adding that the conversation took place on the initiative of the American side.

According to the Indian prime minister, they also discussed "the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors."

"We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas," the Indian prime minister said.