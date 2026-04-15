Russia, China successfully implement leaders’ agenda — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Russia and China are successfully carrying out the tasks set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to China.

"We reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached by President Putin and President Xi Jinping on developing trade, economic, and investment cooperation in a way that shields it from the harmful influence of those who rely not on their ability to compete fairly, but on sanctions and other illegitimate methods - coercion, blackmail and diktat. And, of course, we concluded that we are successfully coping with these tasks set at the highest level for four consecutive years," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that trade turnover between the two countries has exceeded $200 bln ahead of schedule. "This target remains a stable foundation for our practical cooperation. Specialized structures - primarily the mechanism of annual meetings between heads of government and five intergovernmental commissions operating within this framework at the level of deputy prime ministers - address tasks across a wide range of areas, from energy, which is of particular importance under current conditions, to high technology, space, nuclear energy research, artificial intelligence, education, and culture," the Russian top diplomat stressed.