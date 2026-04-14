US doesn't want Iran to have any nuclear program at all — permanent rep to UN

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. The United States insists that Iran completely curtail its nuclear program, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

"Number two, you cannot have a nuclear program," he said, commenting live on Fox News on Washington's demands to Tehran. According to the diplomat, this refers to "both enrichment and highly enriched uranium," that is, both these fissile materials and the process of obtaining them.

Waltz also claimed that the United States is ready to continue its naval blockade of Iran until Tehran restores navigation in full in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The United States will do that until all ships are open, so no ships come out, or all ships come out.," he said.

He confirmed that the United States is pushing Iran to open the waterway.

"Iran doesn't get to choose the winners and losers on the global economy," Waltz said.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. On April 11, Iran and the United States held several unsuccessful rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance.

The United States has imposed a naval blockade of Iran since April 13.