Vance to remain head of US delegation in talks with Iran — CNN

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance is expected to once again lead the US delegation in the event of the next round of negotiations with Iran, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to their information, US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will also remain on the US delegation.

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of unsuccessful talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation by Vice President JD Vance. It was later reported by Tehran and Washington that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of disagreements.