Russia-China ties act as stabilizing factor in global affairs — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China act as a stabilizing factor in global affairs and are gaining increasing importance for the global majority, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russia-China relations serve as a stabilizer in world affairs. Their significance for the rest of the world - the global majority seeking not problems or turbulence, but stable conditions for sustainable development - is steadily growing," Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

According to Lavrov, thanks to the interaction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese leader, bilateral relations "show a high degree of resilience to the shocks affecting the modern world, both economically and geopolitically, and, unfortunately, these contradictions are increasingly taking on a military dimension."

Lavrov also told Xi about his talks held the previous day with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, including discussions on preparations for Putin’s visit to China.