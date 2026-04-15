Russia-China relations act as stabilizing force in global affairs — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China serve as a stabilizer in global affairs and are growing in importance for the global majority, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.

"Russia-China relations act as a stabilizer in world affairs and are increasingly significant for the global majority seeking calm conditions for sustainable development rather than turbulence," Lavrov said.

He noted that thanks to the interaction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, bilateral ties show resilience to economic and geopolitical shocks that are increasingly acquiring a military dimension.

Lavrov told journalists that Putin’s visit to China will take place in the first half of this year. He recalled that in January 2026 the two leaders launched the fourteenth cross year initiative, now dedicated to education, and said Russia proposed giving this area special attention when preparing the summit agenda.

Xi Jinping, for his part, said Russia-China cooperation is especially valuable amid the changing international environment and stressed that he and Putin maintain dialogue "from a strategic height" and intend to continue it.