Current account surplus down to $1.9 bln in 2M 2026 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The current account surplus in Russia in January - February 2026 plummeted to $1.9 bln against $10.4 bln in the like period of the last year, the Central Bank preliminarily estimated.

The current account surplus in February 2026 totaled $1.6 bln against $7.6 bln in February 2025. The decline of the indicator in annual terms is attributed to contracted exports against rising imports and growing deficit of the services balance, the Bank of Russia said.

"In January - February 2026, the current account surplus dropped to $1.9 bln from $10.4 bln in the relevant period of 2025 by virtue of the same trends," the regulator informed.

The deficit of the services balance grew to $6 bln in February. "A significant role was played by the rise in the cost of overseas tours of Russians and the rise in the volume of other services provided by nonresidents, including construction services," the Central Bank said.

The foreign trade surplus fell by $5.7 bln on an annualized basis in February 2026 to $5.4 bln, the Bank of Russia said. "The surplus of the foreign trade in goods amounted to $5.4 bln (the updated figure of January 2026 - $6.5 bln; February 2025 - $11.1 bln). The decrease of the trade balance surplus year on year was driven by growing imports against declining exports, and the drop of the metric against January 2026 is attributed to outrunning growth of imports as compared to exports," the regulator added.