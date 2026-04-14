Situation around Iran puts GOP in losing position ahead of US midterms — Chinese expert

SHANGHAI, April 14. /TASS/. The Republican Party will lose November's US midterm elections because of the current administration’s failed military operation against Iran, Prof. Huang Jing of Shanghai International Studies University said.

"Taking into account the current situation, the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterms is inevitable," he wrote in an article for the bulletin of the Center for American and Pacific Studies of the Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies.

"A strong blow has been dealt on the United States’ global hegemony as the United States has lost big in this war: the war has aggravated social differences and political polarization inside the country. The US economy has suffered a great deal due to growing energy prices and President Donald Trump’s rating has dropped to 39%, the lowest level since he took office," the expert noted.

According to Huang Jing, the United States is unlikely to be able to withstand a long war with Iran due to problems with arms supplies and combat readiness. He also doubted the possibility of a large-scale ground operation in Iran.

The military operation against Iran "has busted the image of invincibility the United States has been cultivating since the Gulf war in 1990," the expert noted, adding that although it lacks a state-of-the-art air force and navy, Iran has survived non-stop US and Israeli attacks and managed to do a lot of damage to US military bases in the Middle East. In addition, in his words, the war against Iran has shattered the myth of the United States as a security guardian in the region.