Foreign special services finesse teens into terror schemes — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS. Foreign special services continue trying to manipulate teenagers into committing terror attacks and acts of sabotage, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"Special services from other countries continue involving teenagers in sabotage and acts of terrorism using social media and messaging apps," she said.

According to Petrenko, recruiters play on teenagers’ gullibility to involve them in grave crimes. "The Russian Investigative Committee urges parents and legal representatives of minors to pay more attention to their children's lives and interests. It is important to be aware of their social circles, including on the Internet, and to explain potential risks and legal consequences of criminal behavior," she emphasized while calling to immediately report each illegal offer to law enforcement agencies.