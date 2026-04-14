Not a single ship from Iran overcame US blockade, CENTCOM says

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) alleges that not a single ship departing from Iranian ports or entering them made her way past the marine blockade imposed by the United States.

"More than 10,000 US Sailors, Marines, and Airmen along with over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft are executing the mission to blockade ships entering and departing Iranian ports. During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the US blockade and 6 merchant vessels complied with direction from US forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman," CENTCOM said on X.

"The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas," including all Iranian ports on the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," CENTCOM noted. "US forces are supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," it added.