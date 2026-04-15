US capable of reaching deal with Iran, both sides show interest — envoy to UN

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. Washington and Tehran will ultimately be able to conclude a peace agreement, as both sides are interested in it, US Permanent Representative to the UN, Mike Waltz, has stated.

"I do think we can come to some type of agreement or deal, as [US] President [Donald Trump] calls them, because both sides have interest in getting there for very different reasons," he said, addressing the relevant issue at an event at Georgetown University.

The diplomat also indicated that both countries have "a lot to overcome in terms of trust" and, as with any such agreement, mechanisms will be needed to verify compliance with its provisions.

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of unsuccessful talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation by Vice President JD Vance. It was later reported by Tehran and Washington that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of disagreements. Whether a new round of consultations will take place is not yet exactly known, although Trump signaled on April 14 that such contacts could resume in Islamabad in the coming days.