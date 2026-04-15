IN BRIEF: What we know about incident at gunpowder factory in Russia’s Kazan

KAZAN, April 15. /TASS/. A man was killed in an incident at a gunpowder factory in Kazan, Tatarstan’s Health Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled key details about the emergency.

Tuesday’s incident

- A fire at a gunpowder factory in Kazan resulted in a structural collapse, the office of the head of the Russian Volga republic of Tatarstan reported.

- According to it, the incident was caused by human error.

- Production at the factory has continued uninterrupted.

Casualties

- The incident left a man dead.

- "Last night, a man was pulled from under the rubble. Unfortunately, he had sustained injuries incompatible with survival," Tatarstan’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

- Earlier reports said two people had been injured.

- One of those affected is currently in intensive care and is in grave condition, the Republican Clinical Hospital of Tatarstan told TASS.

Probe

- Investigators have launched a criminal case.

About the plant

- The Kazan Gunpowder Factory is a Russian flagship company that specializes in the production of a wide assortment of defense and civilian products.

- It mainly produces gunpowder, propellants for rifles, aircraft-and naval-borne weapons, artillery, tanks and close-in weapon systems, as well as powder for sporting and hunting munitions.