Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s energy, transport sites over past day

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, warehouses storing long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and lubricants depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,180 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,180 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 220 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 200 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 195 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 280 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 255 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 30 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novodmitrovka, Bachevsk and Sukhodol in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kolodeznoye, Ryasnoye, Staritsa and Zybino in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, 25 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Shiykovka, Chervony Oskol and Kutkovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Artyoma, Novosyolovka, Ilyinovka, Nikolayevka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two Bukovel electronic warfare stations, two ammunition depots and seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovskoye, Rubezhnoye, Grishino, Sergeyevka and Gulevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 280 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Volnyanka, Charivnoye, Vozdvizhevka and Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 255 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 30 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrovo, Novoandreyevka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 30 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles and five electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys two Ukrainian naval drones in past 24 hours

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Two Ukrainian uncrewed boats were destroyed in Black Sea waters," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 391 Ukrainian UAVs, 14 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 391 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 14 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 14 guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 391 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 133,954 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,885 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,700 multiple rocket launchers, 34,427 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,352 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.