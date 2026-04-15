Zaporozhye Region left without electricity following Ukrainian attack

MELITOPOL, April 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Zaporozhye Region, leaving it without electricity, the regional Energy Ministry reported.

"The enemy has delivered yet another strike on energy infrastructure in the Zaporozhye Region. An equipment failure was reported which caused another blackout in the region," the ministry posted on Telegram.

"Last night, energy infrastructure in our region again came under massive terrorist attacks from the enemy. As a result of the shelling, a number of energy facilities were damaged, which has caused a total power outage across the region," Governor Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Relief efforts are currently being taken in the region.