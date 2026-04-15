EU militarization advancing "very quickly and rapidly" — Russian foreign minister

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. The militarization of the European Union is dangerous and is progressing "very quickly and rapidly," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists following his official visit to China, adding that EU elites allegedly see militarization as their core purpose.

Lavrov said the EU is attempting to turn Serbia into a buffer zone against Russia, citing conditions for EU accession that, in his view, require recognition of Kosovo’s independence and full alignment with EU sanctions against Russia, which he described as evidence of an anti-Serb stance, while noting that President Aleksandar Vucic rejects anti-Russian terms.

He also said European officials, amid the Middle East crisis, are urging the European Commission to postpone plans to fully end imports of Russian energy, recalling President Vladimir Putin’s statements on EU plans to sever energy ties, and warned that abandoning Russian supplies would push Europe from dependence on Russian energy into reliance on another major power, which he said is actively preparing this shift, calling the situation a "turning point."