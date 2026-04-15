During US-Israeli operation against Iran, one Russian woman was injured — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. One Russian woman was injured during the Middle East conflict, but her condition is not a cause for concern, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Consular Department Alexey Klimov told TASS.

"A Russian woman residing in the UAE was injured as a result of an incident involving a downed drone in Abu Dhabi," Klimov said, adding that "she sought medical assistance on her own," and "her condition is not a cause for concern."

According to Klimov, "no official information about other injured Russian citizens has been received."