Russia ready to play a role in solving problem around Iran’s enriched uranium — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Moscow expresses its willingness to contribute to solving the issue around Iran’s enriched uranium stocks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following an official visit to China.

"Like in 2015, when that program (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - TASS) was agreed, Russia is ready to play a role in resolving the enriched uranium problem, <…> including processing fuel-grade highly enriched uranium or taking a certain amount of it for storage - anything that Iran would find acceptable without violating its indispensable right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes," he explained.

According to Lavrov, over a period in modern history, Russia was part of a process that finally led to reaching an agreement of guarantees and solving Iran’s nuclear program.

"The United States ruining this program back in 2019 - something that Israel had always sought - is a sad fact in global modern history. There is only a hope that we could reconstruct something similar from the ruins of that very significant multilateral diplomatic agreement," Russia’s top minister said.