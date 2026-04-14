Israeli ambassador describes first talks with Lebanon in US as positive

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. Israeli Ambassador to the US Yehiel Leiter positively assessed the first preliminary round of Lebanese-Israeli contacts in Washington.

"The talks went great, in a great atmosphere," he told journalists. "We are all united in the need to free Lebanon from Hezbollah." He expressed hope for a long-term perspective where the border becomes "a permanent and respected border."

When asked when Israel would stop striking civilian infrastructure in Lebanon, Leiter placed responsibility on Hezbollah. "We will not allow a terrorist organization to constantly fire rockets at our population centers," he reiterated, noting that the Lebanese population understands this and the media should follow suit.

On April 14, a preliminary round of Lebanese-Israeli talks took place in Washington under US auspices, during which a date was meant to be set for the start of negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement. The delegations were led by the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Yechiel Leiter.