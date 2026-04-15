LUGANSK, April 15. /TASS/. Russian fighters have significantly consolidated their positions near Grigorovka in the Kharkiv region; all enemy attempts to counterattack in this sector are futile, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces were vigorously counterattacking near Grigorovka in an attempt to slow the advance of Russian forces in this sector of the front.

"Our servicemen have achieved serious results near Grigorovka and have firmly established themselves, so it will be extremely difficult for the Ukrainian command to dislodge our servicemen from their positions," he said.