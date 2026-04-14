Russia to showcase newest Kalashnikov assault rifles at Malaysia expo

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will showcase its latest line of Kalashnikov assault rifles, including the AK-15, AK-19, and AK-308, at the international Asian arms and military equipment exhibition, Defense Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2026) in Malaysia, the company’s press service reported.

The exhibition will be held from April 20 to 23 in Kuala Lumpur. "In the small arms segment, Rosoboronexport will showcase the 9mm Lebedev pistol, the PPK-20 submachine gun, the latest line of Kalashnikov assault rifles, including the AK-15, AK-19, and AK-308, the RPL-20 belt-fed light machine gun, and the Chukavin SVCh sniper rifle," the company said.

The special exporter will offer a wide range of equipment for special operations forces. It includes the Neptune-1 positive-buoyancy body armor, the DHF 4-28x56 Harrier intelligent daytime optical sight, thermal imaging sights and reconnaissance devices, and the Antisvid-2N optoelectronic device.

The business program includes meetings with delegations from the ministries of defense and other security agencies of Malaysia and Russia-friendly countries in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, negotiations are planned with representatives of state and private companies on expanding military-technological cooperation projects with Russian enterprises.