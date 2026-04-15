Power of Siberia 2 aligns with regional projects — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. The Power of Siberia 2 project takes into account existing energy routes in the region and aligns with other initiatives, including those under Belt and Road Initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to China.

"Power of Siberia 2 is a project that has long been discussed between Moscow and Beijing," Lavrov said. "We have assessed its advantages in comparison with existing energy infrastructure routes and how it will align with projects being developed in Central Asia within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," he added.

The minister noted that Eurasia is a vast continent. "Within what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the emerging Greater Eurasian Partnership, we aim to avoid duplication and create a group of integration participants that, while developing their subregional programs, will harmonize and complement each other," he said.

Lavrov identified the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) among the most active integration groupings seeking to coordinate their efforts and maximize the advantages of their geopolitical and geoeconomic position, particularly their location on the Eurasian continent.