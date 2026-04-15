Ukrainian forces shell territory of DPR eight times over past day

DONETSK, April 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces attacked settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic eight times over the past day, with two people injured, the office for documenting war crimes of Ukraine under the administration of the head and government of the DPR reported.

"Eight facts of attacks by the armed formations of Ukraine [were recorded]. Information has been received about the injury of two civilians," the office said in a statement.

As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.