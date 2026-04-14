Russian Baltic Fleet ships conduct naval exercise in Baltic Sea

KALININGRAD, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet’s minesweeper group conducted a comprehensive exercise in the Baltic Sea, including artillery fire at targets simulating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the fleet's press service reported.

"In the Baltic Sea, the Baltic Fleet’s minesweeper group, consisting of the seagoing minesweeper Lev Chernavin and the harbor minesweeper Vasily Polyakov, carried out combat training missions at the Baltic Fleet’s naval training ranges. During the deployment, the crews of the minesweepers practiced mine countermeasures for the deployment of fleet forces from their base and during sea transit in conditions where a simulated enemy was using mines. <...> The crews of the minesweepers Lev Chernavin and Vasily Polyakov also conducted artillery fire at targets simulating unmanned aerial vehicles. Special drones were used as aerial targets," the statement reads.

According to real-time data recorders, the targets were hit by the naval artillery mounts.