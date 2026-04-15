Trump sees no need to extend truce with Iran — media

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump sees no need for an extension of the truce with Iran, ABC journalist Jonathan Karl reported.

Karl indicated that President Trump told him he is not thinking about extending the truce with Iran and does not think that "it will be necessary". "I think you’re going to be watching an amazing two days ahead. I really do," the journalist quoted the US leader as saying on his X page. The Associated Press news agency previously reported that a new round of US-Iranian negotiations could take place on Thursday.

In response to a question about whether the conflict would end with an agreement, Trump answered that "it could end either way." The US leader added: "I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild [the country]."

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of unsuccessful talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation by Vice President JD Vance. It was later reported by Tehran and Washington that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to multiple disagreements.