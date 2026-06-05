Russia remains attractive for investments — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Calls for "help" from investors are associated with the key rate but Russia remains an attractive country for investments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The call for ‘help!’ We understand, it is related to the key rate and so on. Certainly, it complicates the investment process but I reiterate, and this is the most important, the fundamentals of the Russian economy remain. This gives us grounds to believe that Russia remains an attractive country for investments, not only domestic but also foreign ones," the president said.